9-10-year-old All-Star Tournament set to begin Friday in Hazard

HAZARD — The 9-10-year-old All-Star Tournament is slated to begin on Friday at Hazard with Corbin facing off against South Laurel at 6 p.m. while North Laurel vs. Hazard/Perry follows at 8 p.m.
The winners' bracket finals are scheduled to be played on Saturday at 4 p.m. while the championship game is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. with a second championship game, if necessary, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
Losers' bracket games are scheduled on Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.
