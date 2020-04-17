90th District State Rep. Derek Lewis arrested for DUI; Lewis says will plead not guilty

90th District State Rep. Derek Lewis was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense.
Laurel Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler along with Sgt. John Inman arrested Lewis, age 33, of London, around 1:55 a.m. off Hatcher Road, approximately two miles east of London. Hatcher Road is also listed as the address for Lewis.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies were en route to a complaint call on Hatcher Road when they located a green colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck against a split rail fence down in the ditch off Hatcher Road.
Deputies stopped to check on the driver and detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the driver, according to the report.
An investigation was conducted and the driver was determined to be under the influence.
According to the arrest citation filed by Mehler, when Lewis got out of his truck he was unsteady on his feet and almost fell backwards into his truck, was slurring his words and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. Mehler also said in the citation that his breath smelled like alcohol.
Lewis refused to take a field sobriety text and told the officer to call Laurel County Sheriff John Root, according to the citation.
Lewis told the officer, according to the citation, "I ain't gonna do a G— damn thing you want."
Lewis asked to have his blood sugar level tested and an EMT tested it saying it was slightly elevated "and not the reason for his behavior," according to the citation.
Lewis was taken to Saint Joseph London where he asked to have two different attorneys contacted. Deputies were unable to contact either and Lewis refused to take a blood test to determine his blood alcohol level, according to the citation.
Lewis was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He was released on his own recognizance at 8:07 a.m. Thursday.
Lewis released the following statement on his Facebook page from his attorneys Croley, Foley and Cessna - Attorneys At Law:
“On April 16, 2020, at or before midnight, Mr. Lewis was returning to London after working the entire day in Frankfort. As he proceeded home, his vehicle struck a ditch and became immobile. He was not injured. Mr. Lewis was alter charged by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department with operating his vehicle under the influence. He will plead not guilty to the charges and looks forward to resolving the matter in court. We request everyone following this matter keep an open mind and not reach any conclusions while the matter proceeds through the legal system.”
Lewis is set to be in court at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Lewis represents part of Laurel County, and Clay and Leslie counties as the 90th district representative in his first term.
