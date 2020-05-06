After two years at Sinclair College, Logan Madden signs with UPIKE

LONDON — After spending two years at Sinclair College while becoming a JUCO Academic All-American, former South Laurel Cardinal Logan Madden will now be playing college basketball at UPIKE.
Madden said his time at Sinclair College played a big role in him being able to sign with UPIKE.
”Sinclair was a great learning experience for me the two years I was there, to say the least,” he admitted. “It helped me grow on the court as well in the classroom. In my first year on campus, I decided to redshirt.
“This year was extremely important to me. I played my senior year of high school as a 17-year old, so the redshirt year gave me time to mature as well as developing my skills at the next level without losing eligibility,” Madison added. “I got exposure practicing in front of hundreds of college coaches from schools like Texas Tech, Ole Miss, and Oregon. Going up against guys like Sean McNeil (West Virginia commit), Isaiah Collier (North Laurel), Tremaine Grey (University of Findlay), and Nick Phillips (Loyola University New Orleans) everyday helped me adapt to the next level.”
Madden said he came in contact with UPIKE midway through his second year at Sinclair College.
“After exchanging information and film with them, they let me know they were interested,” he said. “This is always a dream come true as a player. To have a school like Pikeville want you in their program feels very rewarding. With the school being in my home state, this was even more of a dream come true.
”It feels very rewarding to end up at such a great program,” Madden added. “The tradition and class that they carry themselves with is very intriguing. Coming out of high school, I had no offers. I was enrolled at EKU as a normal student. So to be able to end up at a JUCO, then to a powerhouse NAIA, shows that hard work does pay off.“
Madden said his game has evolved tremendously since high school, and that having a new beginning allowed him to refocus and switch up his mindset.
“There are plenty of 6’0 point guards out there so I have to be great at something to make me stand out and be different,” he said. “This was what I was focused on at Sinclair.
”As a player, I bring my all to the table. I like to do all the dirty work and the little things that are required to be on a winning team,” Madden added. “Everyone likes to score, but not many people want to do the little things. At Sinclair, I was a JUCO Academic All-American. I would like to continue this accolade at UPIKE as well. And of course, a National Championship. If this isn’t your goal every season, you are setting yourself short.”
Madden continues to say, “No matter who says what about you, believe in yourself. There will always be people who doubt and think you are incapable but as long as you can have the right mindset, anything is possible. And what I came from is a great example of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.