LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A wildfire in Kentucky burned about 2,000 acres of the Daniel Boone National Forest until rain helped extinguish the blaze, an emergency official said.
The fire burned for several days until Friday in the Cut Gap area of Rockcastle County, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The U.S. Forest Service handled the response to the blaze.
Rockcastle County Emergency Management Director David Colson said the rain Friday helped put out the fire.
“It has been a blessing,” he told the Lexington newspaper.
Local fire departments in Livingston, Climax and Mount Vernon battled several other wildfires in recent days, Colson said.
Elsewhere, a wildfire in Estill County burned nearly 1,000 acres in the past week. It was among 52 fires in 28 counties caused by dry conditions, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
