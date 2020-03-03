Feb. 26
James M. Smith, 56, 4713 Sinking Creek Road, London, wanton endangerment -- second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Mickey Napier Jr., 22, 114 Hooker Hill Road, Manchester, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines;
Nicholas P. Houvouras, 27, 10195 Forstedge Lane, Miamisburg, OH, speeding 26 mph or more over limit; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified)
Marissa D. Rodriguez, 41, 254 Sunny Brook Circle, London, possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Jared A. Depew, 44, 404 Moren Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Alice M. Swain, 40, 1779 Pigskin Road, Stearns, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Kendra Lea McCarty-Gray, 44, 128 Jane Lane, Lily, theft by deception -- includes cold checks, under $500
James E. Young, 33, 3 Woods Point, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Samantha G. Whittemore, 44, 2607 West Highway, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); wanton endangerment -- second-degree
Lucky J. Ross, 43, 829 Old Whitley Road, Lily, no operators-moped license; failure or owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, two counts; operating on suspended or revoked operators license, two counts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to wear seat belts; speeding 10 mph over limit
Dwayne E. Harris, 34, 502 Mountain View Avenue, Harlan, failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; violation of a foreign EPO/DVO; failure to produce insurance card; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense; no operators-moped license; license to be in possession; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; license to be in possession
Stephanie Ann McCall, 50, 521 South Winter Street, Midway, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Feb. 27
Tony E. Harrison, 49, 1043 Bobby Miller Road, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to wear seat belts
Brittany Ann Gregory, 35, 67 Allen Lewis Road, East Bernstadt, rear license not illuminated; failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; no registration receipt; improper equipment; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
Karen Renae Philpot, 43, 500 Town Branch Road, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Terry Edward Greene, 31, 211 Clark Lane, Lily, serving bench warrant for court
Matthew C. Lester, 27, 410 Roe Hill, Brooks, speeding 15 mph over limit; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; unauthorized use of motor vehicle -- first offense; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; failure to appear in court
Jeanette Collett, 37, 6662 Cane Creek Road, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense
Quinton Troy Hall, 35, 1207 Strawberry Trail, Ellenwood, GA, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
April D. Garrison, 47, 305 KY 2408, Gray, serving bench warrant for court
Stephanie T. Allen, 37, 100 Scott Street, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Antoine D. Boyce, 34, 203 North Higher Street, Columbia, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Gregory Lewis Brown, 48, 817 Clinton Street, Saint Harriman, TN, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Brandon Powell, 796 East Laurel Road, London, terroristic threatening, third-degree
Jennifer Anne Lovett, 29, 354 Ott Road, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); promoting contraband -- first-degree; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.