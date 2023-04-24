LONDON — South Laurel’s Ashton Garland continues to shine during his senior campaign.
He pitched six stellar innings, allowing only four hits, and one earned run while striking out five batters during the Cardinals’ 11-1 50th District win over Williamsburg.
Both teams entered Monday’s game with identical 0-4 district records, but the Cardinals (11-10) were able to come away with the win and take one step closer to earning the 50th District’s No. 3 seed.
South Laurel turned in an impressive effort at the plate, too, outhitting the Yellow Jackets, 14-4, while taking advantage of three errors by Williamsburg.
The Cardinals held a slim 2-2 lead entering the bottom of the third inning before exploding for six runs to take an 8-1 edge. They added another run in the fourth inning, and two more runs in the sixth inning to grab the 10-run victory, which marked their seventh in a row against the Yellow Jackets (9-11).
“That was a really good game for us,” South Laurel coach Trey Smith said. “Offensively, we came out with a good approach, and finished with 14 hits. It was really good for us to come out and do that.
“Any time you can get a district win it’s big, and helps your confidence,” he added. “We play in a tough district, and we had the rough stretch of games, so it was good to get the win.”
Will Alsip was 3-for-3 with two RBI and one run scored while Cole Harville turned in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in two runs, and scoring three times.
Ayden Smith was 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Keaton Creech had two hits, one RBI, and one run scored.
Jack Vaughn was perfect at the plate, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored while Hunter Bundy had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Waylon Hensley finished with a hit and an RBI while Vincent Sizemore drove in two runs, and Garland scored once.
Henry Bowling led the Yellow Jackets with a hit, and an RBI while Bradyn Hopkins had a hit and scored once. Casey Kysar and Drew Damron each finished with a hit apiece.
