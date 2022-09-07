The Laurel County Fiscal Court received five comments from the State Auditor’s office during an audit of the previous year’s operations.
The audit specifically mentions the oversight of the fiscal court over HIDTA, Section 8 Housing, Laurel County Occupational Tax office, Laurel Living facilities bonds and alleged misappropriation of COVID funds.
According to the audit, the fiscal court should exert oversight of the HIDTA fund, stating that this commission was created by the fiscal court. The same applies to the statements referring to the Section 8 Housing.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield said he had contacted the Department of Local Government for guidance on that issue. He stated that the fiscal court’s budget had never included HIDTA or Section 8 Housing, although the fiscal court is the entity that established both agencies.
“They couldn’t operate without the fiscal court, but we have never had any information on their budget or operations,” Westerfield said.
He did, however, respond to the auditor’s report, stating, “Going forward, HIDTA and Section 8 will be included in Laurel County Budget.”
Segregation of duties is always an item on nearly every Laurel County office audit, as most employees multi-task several duties in their normal daily routine. Such is the case with the comments regarding the Laurel County Fiscal Court, Westerfield said. In order to comply with that, the staff would have to increase in order to have one specific person handle one specific area — and that the workload would not be enough to justify a full time position. Similar notations have been given to other Laurel County offices in past years. Westerfield said in his reply to the auditor’s office that segregation of duties had been addressed.
The bonds held by the Laurel County Fiscal Court on behalf of Laurel Living facilities were another notation from the audit report. The report states the fiscal court issued three bonds on behalf of Laurel Housing, which had not previously been included on the fiscal court’s financial statements. “The bond accounts had a beginning balance of $67,206, receipts totaling $1,779,448 and disbursements of $1,778,693 to pay the debt payments for the fiscal year. The remaining balance as of June 30, 2021 of the bond accounts was $64,964.The county judge and county treasurer were unaware the debt service payments made directly by Laurel Housing needs to be processed through the fiscal court’s financial records.”
Westerfield’s response to that comment was: “This will be corrected on the 2021-2022 financial report.”
He did add in a personal interview regarding the audit findings that the fiscal court is simply an agent over Laurel Housing — more or less serving as a co-signer of the bonds.
“If for some reason Laurel Living is not able to pay their bonds, then the fiscal court would have to,” Westerfield said. “We don’t have anything to do with their finances.”
The use of COVID relief funds was the final section of the audit raising concern. The audit lists payroll expenses that were not eligible for reimbursement from the COVID Relief funds totaling $41,665.
In an exclusive interview with The Sentinel Echo, Westerfield said those funds were through the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
“We called Frankfort and they said it would be corrected,” he said. “The auditor said we had to do it one way and Frankfort said another. That’s where the difference came in — the wages fell in different time frames.”
In his response to the auditor’s comments, Westerfield wrote: The fiscal court will send additional payroll expenses for actual time worked when this program was implemented, we were told by DLG that the coverage included all time. However, the court will send additional payroll records so we will comply. In addition, we contacted Executive Director, office of grants at DLG. (Name withheld by auditor’s office) instructed us to submit additional eligible expenditures in the 2021 year to account for the questioned costs totaling $41,665.00. Our original Submission only encompassed 2020-year data. She approved out additional submission.”
Westerfield said the auditor’s comments had all been addressed and that he foresaw no further problems in the future.
