Baker wants to do his part to end opioid crisis

85th DISTRICT STATE REPRESENTATIVE — Shane Baker, a Republican candidate for the 85th district state representative race, describes himself as a Christian, a husband and a dad.
Baker, who has spent 21 years in small business, said he has served in student ministry for nearly two decades, has spent the last four years working for state government and has transitioned into consulting work.
Of all of his roles though, Baker said his most prized roles are the ones he plays within his family — a husband and dad.
Baker said he is running for state representative because he believes in faith, family and freedom. He is 100 percent pro-life and wants to do his part in ending the opioid crisis. Baker said the tax structure needs reform to promote the influx of businesses.
The three qualifications Baker said he has that make him the best candidate for the job are his integrity, understanding of the issues facing the state and region, understanding business and his commitment to following through to make sure what needs to get done gets done.
Baker’s platform consists of planks like pro-life, pro-family and pro-second amendment.
He said his top priorities if elected would be protecting life and creating an effective budget.
