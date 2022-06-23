Photos submitted
Laurel County Water District #2 recently recognized Ronnie Ball for his 20 years of service as a dedicated Commissioner. Ball was honored with a luncheon which was attended by Judge/Executive David Westerfield and Fiscal Court Magistrates, Water District Commissioners and employees, as well as family members and friends. Judge Westerfield presented a plaque to Ball on behalf of Laurel County Water District #2 in appreciation for his outstanding service.
