Through an unexpected journey of research leading to the upcoming publication of a biography, the late Katherine Jackson French helped Berea College Assistant Professor Elizabeth DiSavino feel at home in southern Appalachia.
"I first was introduced to Katherine Jackson French in the spring of 2012, and it was a total accident," DiSavino said. "I was researching something else at the Hutchins Library Special Collection and Archives, and Harry Rice, an archivist at the library, came out carrying a box and asked if I'd ever heard of Katherine Jackson French."
She hadn't.
Instead, she was researching and comparing the music of where she's from, the Catskill Mountains of southeastern New York, with that of southern Appalachia.
"I came to Berea, I thought, for a year, but I fell in love with the place," she said. "That first year when I did that one study, I thought that was it. … but some people decided they did indeed want me around."
So she stuck around after finishing that first study, which did mention French's work collecting ballads from southern Appalachia, and she revisited the box Rice gave her, which included letters and photographs detailing snippets of Katherine Jackson French's life.
DiSavino's curiosity then led her all over Kentucky and to other states as she decided she needed to know more about French, who was originally from London, Kentucky, but earned a Ph.D. in English literature from Columbia University in New York in 1906.
"I was intrigued on several accounts," DiSavino explained. "She seemed so very unusual in her time. That was not the norm for a Victorian woman. She was a girl from London, Kentucky, who went north, came back in 1909 and went out into the hills of eastern Kentucky and collected ballads."
Parts of French's life resonated with her personally, as DiSavino is also an academic who focuses on music. She currently teaches in Berea College's music education program and is a folk musician who also plays traditional music.
"She was a southern woman who went north for education, and I'm a northern woman who came south for my teaching," DiSavino said. "I was also intrigued by Jackson because she was very clearly an intelligent woman — she was the second woman to earn a Ph.D. from Columbia in its entire history."
Another interesting factor for DiSavino was that Berea College had seemingly promised French it would publish her collection of ballads, titled "English-Scottish Ballads from the Hills of Kentucky," but the collection never saw print.
"I wanted to know what happened," DiSavino said. "I wanted to know why that promise was broken.
"So I posed this story as a mystery, and I went in search of Katherine Jackson French," DiSavino said.
She knew a student of Berea, Sidney Saylor Farr, had written a piece on Katherine Jackson French as an undergraduate, which she said was very impressive work, but it left a lot of details out.
DiSavino also wanted to take her research a step further than simply telling the tale of French's life.
"I was really interested to know more about the ballad collection by itself," DiSavino said.
She also had the goal of placing it in the context of its time and the ramifications if her ballad collection had been published as promised.
The first large scholarly collection of ballads focusing on southern Appalachia, DiSavino explained, was published by Cecil Sharp in 1917 and is titled "English Folk Songs from the Southern Appalachians," but French finished her collection first.
So in the completed biography, "Katherine Jackson French: Kentucky's Forgotten Ballad Collector," the first part details French's life, the second part contains DiSavino's speculation of how things might be different if French's collection had been published before Sharp's, and the final part is French's collection of ballads.
"So after 110 years, Katherine Jackson French's ballads are finally being published," DiSavino said.
Research gathering
Outside of the box given to her, DiSavino said she tried to go to all the places that were influential in the different aspects of French's life. That included the Laurel County Historical Society where she perused old family collections and newspapers from the time French would have been alive.
DiSavino also visited French's high school, Science Hill Female Academy in Shelbyville, now on the National Register of Historic Places.
"That was helpful on getting an idea on the educational atmosphere in which her intellectual (capability) was formed," DiSavino said.
However, DiSavino's biggest find was French's granddaughter, Kay Tolbert Buckland, who lives in South Carolina.
"What I did was one of those week-for-free genealogical sites," DiSavino explained. And she successfully found Buckland's name and hometown.
"I called two or three Kay Bucklands in South Carolina, and the third one was her granddaughter," DiSavino said.
During spring break, DiSavino made her way to Buckland's home to continue her research.
"We sat in the kitchen, had a little bit of tea, and Kay took me up to the second floor, and there were boxes upon boxes upon boxes filled with Katherine Jackson French's letters, photographs, and lots of other things … ," DiSavino said. "I waited for Kay to leave, and I started jumping up and down like a little girl. … I can't tell you how excited I was."
One of the letters even explained why Berea College never published French's collection, which had to deal with the Ballad Wars, DiSavino learned.
"It was a 30-year period where ballad collectors were fighting tooth and nail to be credited as the finders of Appalachian ballads," DiSavino said.
She wrote on the back of her biography, "Academic rivalries, gender prejudice and broken promises set against a thirty-year feud known as the Ballad Wars denied French her place in history and left the field to northerner Olive Dame Campbell and English folklorist Cecil Sharp, setting Appalachian studies on a foundation marred by stereotypes and misconceptions."
Learning about the Ballad Wars was the jackpot for DiSavino, whose research had led her to no longer just want to author a paper about French, but to instead write a full-length book.
Sharp v. French
In the biography, DiSavino details at length what might have been different if Berea College had published French's collection before Sharp had his published, as there were major differences.
For one, the titles denote one of the major differences in that Sharp's collection has English folk songs in the title, whereas French's collection has English-Scottish in the title.
"I wanted to examine how we came to certain ideas and stereotypes of Appalachian music, Appalachian ballads and the Appalachian people," DiSavino said.
Several reports, including Sharp's collection, notate the ballads of the Appalachian people were from the British Isles and were untouched, "the same way they came from overseas," DiSavino added. "None of that was quite true."
She said it reflected a sort of xenophobia from the time.
"People were worried about immigrants pouring into the cities and changing their characteristics … ," she said.
In truth, the ballads changed from their predecessors overseas in pretty big ways, DiSavino continued. Native Americans and African Americans were also in the hills of eastern Kentucky, and the ballads adopted their music styles.
Another big difference is French highlighted the role women played in collecting and keeping ballads, according to DiSavino.
For example, in Sharp's 1917 publication, he always uses the pronoun "he" when referring to keepers of the ballads and those who performed them, but two-thirds of his sources were women, DiSavino said.
French, however, "dedicated her whole collection to the colonial mothers of America," she explained.
She also compares French's work to that of Campbell in addition to Sharp's work in terms of music, style and representation of the singers.
"Had French published her work in 1910, stereotypes about Appalachian ignorance, misogyny and homogeneity may have diminished long ago," the back of the book reads.
"I initially just sat down to tell the story from beginning to end," DiSavino said. "The more I got into the story, the more I realized it was an important story that deserved to be told in-depth."
DiSavino wanted to add information about the roles and spaces women were permitted in that timeframe, as that contributed to why French's work was never acknowledged in the way it deserved to be.
"(I want) to give her her place in Appalachian history," DiSavino said. "She was deprived of that."
She also wanted to dive in deep because it's important as a "historical, musical missing piece."
"When you have a puzzle, if you're missing a piece, you don't see the whole picture," DiSavino explained. "I see this story as an attempt to correct a part of history of our country. Too often, our history is written by men and men's deeds."
More Information
To order the book, "Katherine Jackson French: Kentucky's Forgotten Ballad Collector," visit kentuckypress.com or call 1-800-537-5487. The book is on sale for $50, and postal rates are $5 for one copy and an extra $2 for additional copies in the U.S. Use code FB30 to receive 30% off and free shipping through July 1.
And since DiSavino is a musician herself, instead of simply including French's collection of ballads in the book, she recorded some of them. For copies of the recordings, contact DiSavino at lizadisavino@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.