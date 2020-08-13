The 13th Region Fear ‘Les’ Boys Soccer Rankings are almost identical to my earlier 49th District ranking from a few weeks ago but that shows how dominant those teams are.
I’ve got South Laurel ranked No. 1 but I’ve got a feeling that both the Cardinals and Corbin are almost even. You have to keep an eye on both North Laurel and Whitley County, too. Those teams are ready to challenge for both the district and region crowns.
With that said, let’s take a look at the upcoming Fear ‘Les’ Boys Soccer 13th Region predictions:
1. South Laurel (15-8-2 overall, 10-2 vs. 13th Region competition)
Joey Marcum’s Cardinals proved me wrong last season and win the regional championship by turning their play up a notch at the right time.
South Laurel has a lot of scoring to replace but returns a lot of talent.
Will McCowan returns after scoring 15 goals last season along with Ben House, who tallied 13 goals and 13 assists. Keeper Tucker Little also returns. He played in 25 games and recorded 85 saves while allowing only 1.2 goals per game.
2. Corbin (16-5-1, 8-1)
Armando Cima’s Redhounds are always in the mix of things, and I don’t believe this fall will be any different.
Jose Torres led Corbin with 22 goals last season while Cade Moore added 10 goals. The Redhounds are a team that likes to spread the wealth, so to speak, as 16 players scored last season.
Both Joseph Westphal and Johnathan Jackson return at the keeper position, and gives Cima two solid options to defend the goal.
Corbin has the talent to win both the 49th District and 13th Region, so things are going to continue to be interesting this fall.
3. (Tie) North Laurel (4-14-2, 1-5-1)
Could this be the season North Laurel gets back on track and establishes itself as a district and regional threat?
The trio of Antonio Coria, Brayden Cassidy, and Jackson McCowan each scored five goals last season and will be expected to contribute even more this fall. Henry Chappell also returns at the keeper position and gives coach David Broyles a solid effort each time he’s out on the field.
3. (Tie) Whitley County (11-6, 9-3)
I said this during my 49th District preview, and I still believe it — first-year coach Michael Branham returns a lot of talent from last season’s 11-win squad, and has enough talent to challenge for the district crown.
Austin Gibbs (15 goals, four assists), Trevor Jones (six goals, eight assists), and Johnny Lloyd (four assists, five assists) return for Whitley County.
5. Middlesboro (10-3-1, 10-3-1)
The Yellow Jackets won 10 games last season, and don’t be surprised if they win even more this fall. Middlesboro graduates four seniors from last season’s squad but returns leading goal scorers Alvero Arieta and Sopheaktra Sin.
