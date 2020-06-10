The Southeast Gassers Association (SEGA) made their first stop on their 2020 tour at the London Dragway on Saturday for SEGA’s first championship series event of the year. More than 88 cars competed in this weekend’s races where cars from the 1950s and 1960s competed. Results of the races will be in a later edition of The Sentinel-Echo.

