The Southeast Gassers Association (SEGA) made their first stop on their 2020 tour at the London Dragway on Saturday for SEGA’s first championship series event of the year. More than 88 cars competed in this weekend’s races where cars from the 1950s and 1960s competed. Results of the races will be in a later edition of The Sentinel-Echo.
Minerva Bowles, 78, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the wife of the late Raliegh Bowles Sr. Funeral 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial at Moore Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday.
John Henry Robinson, 76, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was the father of Rhonda Robinson. Funeral 2 p.m. Thursday. Burial at Dunn Cemetery. Visitation 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour Thursday.
Jack Miller, 68, of London, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at The Heritage in Corbin. He is survived by his siblings, Kathy Miller and Patricia Eubank. There were no services.
