Providing needed services to the Laurel County and surrounding communities is the goal that Saint Joseph London has set to keep families in the area from having to drive to out-of-town facilities to receive the care they need.
Over the past few years, that goal has reached fruition, as more and more programs and services are added to assist residents in southeastern Kentucky.
As part of CommonSpirit Health, Saint Joseph London is one of more than 1,000 care sites and 140 hospitals in 21 states. Continued mergers with other healthcare systems have resulted in the continuing expansion and addition of programs to better serve local communities with specialized medical needs.
The newest addition to the London hospital is a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to serve the special needs of premature babies born each year. This six-unit addition is located on the fifth floor adjacent to the Birthing Center and differs from most other NICUs as it hosts private rooms where parents can stay with their baby while state-of-the-art equipment monitors the child. With 1,100 babies born each year at the London hospital, the addition is a welcomed and sorely needed service now available to keep families at home nearer to their child while the private rooms allow for the bonding process so vital to a child’s development.
“This is a great service for our community that was greatly needed,” said John Yanes, President of Saint Joseph London.
Saint Joseph London works with London Women’s Care for obstetricians and gynecology services as well as other OB/GYN practices to deal with the large number of women’s services.
Now underway is the certification process for a Level III trauma center. Yanes said the certification will solidify services the hospital is already providing.
“Our Emergency Department is the busiest in all of the Saint Joseph hospitals in the state. We had approximately 34,000 visits to the ED last year,” Yanes said. “We are now working on obtaining certification for a Level III trauma unit.”
That certification requires specialized training and will allow treatment of victims of vehicular and ATV accidents and injuries that may require surgery.
“The certification requires that we have surgeons and orthopedic physicians on a 24/7 basis,” Yanes said. “This year we will welcome Dr. Nick Capal who will join our already existing trauma trained staff. This fall, we are bringing in a hand surgeon who has specialized training in the nerves, cartilage and fingers.”
Spine surgery is another facet of the continuously expanding services offered in London.
“We continue to emphasize spine surgery and have Dr. Vincent De Palma on staff,” Yanes added. “We are receiving referrals from surrounding counties, as well as inside Laurel County. Last year, the hospital achieved the shoulder surgery certification from the Joint Commission which requires us to meet certain requirements.”
The hospital is also certified in knee and hip replacement surgery and offers those services locally — again, meeting the needs of the region with highly specialized services to keep residents of the area from driving to other cities.
State-of-the-art equipment is another aspect of patient care that has recently been installed.
“We have Dr. Brett Akers on staff since 2022 and we have installed a new state-of-the-art cysto table that is state of the art in the operating room that allows us to perform male and female urology procedures.”
With southeastern Kentucky often referred to a “Cardiac Alley,” Saint Joseph London sees many cardiac patients with various needs.
“Our cardiac program is very strong,” Yanes said. “We have three cath labs and an EP lab (electro physiology) where physicians can insert pacemakers and conduct tests and procedures.”
Those patients dealing with kidney issues also have options at the London hospital. Yanes said inpatient dialysis programs are in place, as well as 3 physicians on staff for pulmonology services.
“There is a high number of smokers in our area so we need the pulmonary services. We have three physicians who specialize in pulmonary issues and lung cancer,” Yanes added.
Bunions, spurs and other issues of the feet are also included in the many services that Saint Joseph London offers to residents in the region with their podiatry services.
The completion of a Medical Office Building (MOB) adjacent to the hospital three years ago is another bonus for patients in the area. With family practitioners and specialists, the medical office building allows many patients to receive services on the hospital campus.
The rapport among the employees at the London hospital — working as a team in whatever area of speciality is needed — is a key factor in the ongoing growth and success of the hospital. As one of the largest employers in the area, Saint Joseph London boasts over 650 employees. It has been selected as “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” for four consecutive years — a designation for which Yanes is especially proud.
“We were chosen for the fourth straight year as a best place to work in the category of ‘Large Employers,’ which is over 500 employees,” he said. “There were others in the Saint Joseph Healthcare System that were recognized as well — Berea, Jessamine, the Ambulatory Surgery Center in Lexington, Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown and Saint Joseph Health Partners.”
Meeting the needs of the community remains utmost in the continuing growth of the hospital — even encouraging future medical personnel through scholarships each year.
{p class=”p1”}”Since 2008, Saint Joseph London has awarded scholarships to graduating high school students interested in a career in healthcare,” Yanes added.
From head to toe, from service to success, Saint Joseph London continues to expand their programs to better serve the area with the medical expertise to meet the needs of the region.
“We’re continuously working to provide the services that residents in the area need so they don’t have to travel far from home for care,” Yanes said. “We want to keep people at home, or near home, and give them the high quality treatment they need.”
