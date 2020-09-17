Cardinals looking to get back on track

LONDON — South Laurel might have come out on the wrong end of the scoreboard during last Friday’s 46-36 road loss to West Jessamine but coach Donnie Burdine said there were a lot of positives that came out of the game as well.
“We can take a lot of good things away from this game,” he said. “We had 480 yards of offense. We forced four turnovers on defense. We had five different kids catch passes and we threw for over 300 yards — a lot of great things (happened). “The kids were just happy to get on the field and have a chance to play,” Burdine added. “They are fine, we understand that we are young.”
South Laurel did suffer a setback though after losing one of its top play makers just minutes into last Friday’s game.
Receiver Weslyn Wright caught a pass and was injured when he was tackled.
“It is a huge loss and it is horrible for the kid,” Burdine said. “He has worked so hard to be ready and now he may lose his senior season. We are going to put him to work as an assistant until he is healed.”
The Cardinals will switch their focus to Friday’s home game at The Cardinals Nest with undefeated Lincoln County paying a visit.
The Patriots found themselves tied at 26 apiece last week against North Laurel before reeling off 24 consecutive points to defeat the Jaguars, 50-26.
Junior quarterback Clayton Davis did most of the damage by throwing and running with the ball.
“They are really fast and athletic at the quarterback spot,” Burdine said. “They have a big line and look a lot like North Laurel teams of the past. With our, wet behind the ears defense, we will have to play really well to have a shot at slowing them down.
“I like being on the road but it will be awesome to honor our seniors Friday night and celebrate football and freedom,” he added. “We just need to continue to improve. We have to take better care of the ball and get some stops on defense.”
