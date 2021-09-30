LONDON — South Laurel’s recent struggles carried over into Thursday’s match against Madison Southern with the Cardinals falling, 6-0.
It marked the second time in a row South Laurel (5-8-2) has been shut out while the Cardinals are 2-5 during their last seven matches.
“Madison Southern scored some nice goals,” South Laurel coach Brooks Cawood said. “We had an issue pressuring the ball just outside the box and it cost us. They placed good, long-distanced shots.
“There were some times where we handled the ball well but we just were not able to get any real good looks at the goal,” he added. “We go into district play on Monday against North Laurel and will be working in several areas to improve and play better.”
South Laurel opened its season on Aug. 17 against North Laurel and won, 4-2. The two teams will play in semifinal action of the 49th District Tournament on Monday at 8 p.m. The tournament will be played at North Laurel.
