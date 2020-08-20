LONDON — Is a repeat in the making?
Joey Marcum’s South Laurel Cardinals graduated a lot of talent off last season’s 13th Region championship team but that doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare.
The Cardinals return enough talent that many prognosticators feel Marcum’s squad has a good chance of repeating the feat.
But replacing the scoring void of the duo of Zack Smart (24 goals) and Quinn Rison (20 goals) might not be the biggest challenge South Laurel faces this season, according to Marcum.
“Our biggest challenge this season will be lack of prep time and our schedule,” he said. “Like everyone else, we have sacrificed much of what we traditionally do in the summer to be ready to play. If nothing else changes, we will have a seven-and-a-half hour week and then one full week before we play on September 7. We plan to use that time to find a starting lineup, focus on defense vs. offense, and actual game strategy.
“When the season calendar changed we lost our preseason scrimmages and four weeks from the front end of the schedule,” Marcum added. “Our schedule now starts at the point when normally we would be testing ourselves to prepare for the postseason run. Across the state, teams are still scrambling to rebuild their schedule and many, including ours, will not look pretty. We are now scheduled to open at Somerset and then the next night enter a tournament with Frederick Douglass, Estill County, and several other tough teams in the other bracket. Our boys will be challenged immediately and frequently. We are trying to squeeze 14 matches into five weeks. We may take some lumps early, but we plan to be ready for post-season play. We don’t know yet what postseason will look like. Our boys want to be ready for a chance to defend their region title.
With that said, Marvin likes what he has returning this season.
“We expect to have a very competitive district and region,” he admitted. “With no preseason action, it is hard to judge our opponents. What we do know is everyone is working hard and it should be an exciting fall. Our guys are hungry and have been waiting for their chance all summer. They have worked hard and many are in the best shape of their life. They can’t wait to get back to playing soccer.
“I love the attitudes and energy of our team,” Marcum added. “Joining the returning players are some incoming freshmen that will be fighting for varsity minutes. They only played one match of their eighth-grade middle school season and want a chance to show what they can do. As a coach, I want my players, especially my seniors, to have an opportunity to get on the pitch. We all know how fragile the season is for all sports right now. These young men have worked hard, followed rules and guidelines, and done all they can to prepare despite knowing there is no guarantee of anything. I am proud of them all. No matter what happens these guys will be able to say they did all they could this season.”
South Laurel’s defense of the regional crown will be led by a senior group of 10 players along with a cupboard that is full of talent.
“We return 10 seniors and a large junior class as well,” Marcum said. “Their ability to step up and fill the roles of last year's seniors is crucial. We try each season to get as much playing time for everyone as possible. While we graduated six seniors that started, each of their positions had a backup that played valuable minutes last season.
“We also return five starters and have guys waiting for tryout week to battle for every spot on the field,” he added. “We return Ben House, who led the team in assists and had the fourth highest number of goals, and Will McCowan who had the third highest number of goals, and was fourth in assists. They will both be juniors and played in every match last season. We return five seniors that either started or shared time on defense last season. Tucker Little has been playing varsity keeper since he was a freshman and been our starter since his sophomore season. Peyton Buckles, Brady Dalrymple, Landon White, and Colby Lenoir either started or shared time on defense last season. Clayton Miller, Seth Marcum, Isaiah Rea, Braxton Gilmore, and Austin Shoemaker are also seniors that contributed valuable minutes last season and we expect to see them step up, even more, this year. We also return Jesus Lopez, Ethan McNew, Jacob Gibson, Jace Delph, Lincoln Webster as juniors and sophomore Eli Buckles all of whom we expect to be major contributors this season. The greatest strength of our program has been the depth and versatility of our players. Don’t be surprised if you see some guys in new places on the field this season. Our coaching staff feels like we have 14 or 15 guys that could start tomorrow and are ready to play. These guys love to compete and want a chance to play for the title.”
