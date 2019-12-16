We eat a lot over the holidays. From the glazed, roasted meats and their savory sides to the intoxicatingly sweet desserts -- be they baked, chilled or anything in-between.
Of this Holiday Tops series, choosing a favorite Christmas food is by far the hardest decision. However, I think I've reached a conclusion. As much as I'd love to shovel stuffing into my mouth until the heat death of the universe, I have to go with one of the many desserts we shouldn't eat but do regardless.
There's a dessert I'm thinking of in particular that I want to set as my favorite -- a least for this year. Before that, I want to give an honorable mention to hot cocoa. I don't think hot cocoa is up there as one of the tastiest holiday treats, not that it isn't already pretty good. But what hot cocoa does is more than just deliver a warm, rich chocolate flavor.
Drinking hot cocoa is an experience, complimenting a particular mood. It's what you drink when you're wrapped up in a soft blanket. Meanwhile, the heater buzzes at a comfortable temperature, and you're engaged with an excellent show or movie. Hot cocoa is cozy, and not many other deserts give that sort of experience, except for maybe a batch of cookies fresh from the oven, or refreshing ice cream in the middle of summer.
The dessert I'm craving this year isn't something nearly that sentimental. Nor is it one strongly associated with the holidays. What I'm craving this season is cheesecake. It's rich, creamy, crumbly and comes in a wide variety. Right now, I want to taste a more chocolatey cheesecake, but the more fruity flavors are also delicious. Of course, all cheesecakes have a hint of cheese flavor, which may be cream cheese or ricotta.
It took me a long time to appreciate cheese. When I was younger, I could not stand the flavor or the texture of just about any cheese; its cake variation included. It would make me gag. I did like the stuff used in Kraft brand macaroni and cheese, but Kraft is more of a kind of mystery sauce, rehydrated from space powder. I liked nacho cheese Doritos or cheddar flavored goldfish crackers, but again, probably not cheese. As far as real cheese is concerned, mozzarella on a pizza I could handle. That is, so long as I pulled off anything stringing off of the slice and put it aside.
I still don't like it when mozzarella cheese on pizza gets stringy, but now I don't mind the texture of cheese in general. I'd say I enjoy the flavor, but it wouldn't be fair to compound every variation of cheese into a single flavor. And I don't think I'd like casu marzu, nor do I want to find out. Don't look it up "casu marzu" if you've got a weak stomach, by the way.
With all that being said, I'm going with cheesecake as my favorite dessert this year because, in a sense, it represents a coming of age for me. And also because I want a slice right now, but I digress. There's not a particularly meaningful experience I associate cheesecake with or anything. It just represents a point where my palate has changed. There are so many dishes that integrate cheese to some capacity, so for years, I'd have to go through and pick all the cheese out so that I could swallow the stuff I actually wanted to eat.
For as overpowering as the chocolatey or fruity flavors on a cheesecake can be, I used to be limited to small bites to mitigate the cheesy flavor as much as I could. But now, I can dump a whole slice into my gullet and enjoy it. At least until the inevitable asphyxiation caused by trying to eat so much at once.
As I said, I still have a few problems with cheese texture if it gets particularly stringy. String cheese is fine, but I'm not too fond of how hot, melty cheese feels when it strings. But it feels much less limiting to be able to enjoy a type of food that everyone else loves.
