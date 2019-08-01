Boyd County and its insurance carrier have reached a $1.75 million civil settlement with the estate of a man who died at the Boyd County Detention Center due to alleged abuse by former jail guards.
Paperwork obtained by The Daily Independent Thursday morning shows the county and the estate of Michael Lee Moore reached the settlement. Authorities declined comment.
The paperwork said the Kentucky Association of Counties All Lines Fund, insurance carrier for Boyd County, agreed to pay Moore's estate "the sum of one million seven hundred fifty thousand dollars" to Moore's estate. A flower box will also be constructed outside the detention center with a memorial plaque for Moore. The statement says if Boyd County complies with those terms the estate will release its claims against the county.
In November, Moore, 40, was placed in a restraint chair for an extended period of time at the jail, according to Kentucky State Police. Jail video shown earlier in court shows Moore in the chair flailing his legs. It shows deputies pushing his head onto the concrete wall, struggling with him on the ground, using a Taser on him and throwing him at the chair.
Five former deputies were charged with manslaughter in the case. One of them, former deputy jailer Alicia Beller of Putnam, W. Va. pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in Boyd County Circuit Court in May under an agreement that doesn’t include any prison time. She will be placed in a five year diversion program that requires her to cooperate with authorities investigating the inmate’s death. Two others appeared in court earlier this month and their pretrial conference had to be rescheduled for a future date due to what was described as pending federal activity. Charges against four others are still pending.
In March The Daily Independent reported a 14-page U.S. Department of Justice report on conditions at the Boyd County Detention Center outlines a pattern of prisoner abuse uncovered by a two-year investigation by the department’s Civil Rights Division. County officials have since implemented a string of comprehensive changes at the detention center.
This is a developing story.
