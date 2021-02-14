London, KY (40741)

Today

Intermittent freezing drizzle this evening will evolve to a wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Intermittent freezing drizzle this evening will evolve to a wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.