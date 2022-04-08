INDIANAPOLIS – U.S. Supreme Court experts believe that the 6-3 conservative majority will likely weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 ruling that protects a woman’s right to abortion.
But Kentucky legislators, even before the country’s high court rules, have pushed ahead to ban abortion, passing a “six-in-one” omnibus bill that abortion providers say would immediately end all abortions in the commonwealth if signed by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear, a pro-choice Democrat, could veto the bill, but conservative supermajorities in both chambers have enough votes to override.
“(The bill) is solely and deliberately designed to eliminate all abortion in the state of Kentucky. This bill ignores our constitutional rights, dismisses science and contradicts public opinion,” Tamarra Wieder, the Kentucky state director for Planned Parenthood, said in a statement.
“The people of Kentucky deserve to make their own decisions about their health, bodies and futures, and we at Planned Parenthood will never stop fighting for that right.”
Wieder, in an interview before the bill’s passage, said that the legislature implemented new guidelines for facilities and shifted certain duties from the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Since the cabinet isn’t prepared to certify clinics, and the law would go into effect immediately, Kentucky’s two clinics, both in Louisville, would have to close.
The bill creates a 15-week ban, identical to the one passed by Mississippi currently under the Supreme Court’s consideration, forbids out-of-state shipment of abortion medication and doesn’t permit exceptions for rape or incest.
For Addia Wuchner, the executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, the bill was the culmination of a years-long effort that dated back to her time as a state representative. She retired in 2019 after 14 years as a lawmaker.
“Additionally, a constitutional amendment this November will say that there is nothing in the Kentucky Constitution that supports or affirms abortion,” Wuchner said. “And so the voters of Kentucky will have the opportunity to vote on that.”
The closest clinics for Kentucky’s estimated one million women of reproductive age will primarily be in Illinois and North Carolina, with some clinics in Virginia and Pennsylvania as close to some parts of the commonwealth, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an organization that advocates for protecting abortion access.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified just two deaths related to legal abortion in 2017, reporting that the fatality rate from 2013 and 2017 was less than one death for every 100,000 abortions.
In contrast, the CDC reported that the maternal mortality rate, in which mothers die during childbirth or up to a year after, was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births. Kentucky, which has one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the country, reported 76 maternal deaths in 2018.
“Women and those who can bear children are going to pay a very heavy price. We are going to lose access to abortion services, and we know that abortion services are directly tied to maternal health outcomes,” Wieder said.
She cited a Colorado study estimating that pregnancy-related deaths could increase by 21% under a total abortion ban, rising to 33% for Black women.
Wuchner noted that Kentucky also passed a law extending Medicaid coverage for women up to one year postpartum, a move health experts have said would help reduce maternal mortality. Other Kentucky programs help new mothers access addiction services, a leading cause of postpartum deaths.
“It’s a matter of educating, advocating and outreach. I think our pregnancy care centers … and our hospitals are doing a wonderful job across the board. They’re just going to have to do more,” Wuchner said.
Wieder said she’d seen volunteers activate in ways she’d never experienced in her seven years with Planned Parenthood and said the narrative surrounding abortion was changing in the commonwealth.
“It’s overwhelming to prepare for something like this. I think it can feel defeating in the moment, but we are seeing so many people from across the county and across state lines rising up to support those seeking services,” she explained.
“It can feel defeating and like it’s loss after loss after loss. It does wear on you, but I will tell you that the energy in Kentucky is very different right now.”
