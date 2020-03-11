NCAA President Mark Emmert made an announcement Wednesday afternoon on his decision to limit its upcoming championship events to staff and limited family attendance.
"The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel," Emmert said in a release. "Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.
"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," he continued. "This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.