VELMA, Okla. – A member of a rural Oklahoma school board suggested on Tik Tok that parents who embrace more than their child’s biological gender should consider lying down on a busy street “and do the world a favor.”
Andy McGuire, who serves on the regional Velma-Alma School Board, posted the video statement on the popular social media site in what he called a “public service announcement” under the handle @savagegent77.
“For all the parents out there that think it is okay for a child to decide if they want to be a girl or a boy or whatever other ridiculous ass pronoun you can come up with, it’s going to be shock, I understand, there are only two genders,” said McGuire.
“Let me repeat – there are only two genders, so in your sick, twisted mind, you’ve got some other thought process going on about girls and boys, do us all a favor – find the busiest street that you can find, take your ass out, lie down on the center line and do the world a favor.”
School Superintendent Raymond Rice disassociated the school system from McGuire’s sentiments.
“That particular board member is a private individual and was not representing Velma-Alma public schools and he wasn’t speaking on our behalf,” said Rice. “He is protected by the First Amendment. Other than that, I will not speak about it.”
Contacted by the Duncan Banner newspaper, McGuire said he was speaking for himself and not the school system in the small town of Velma in southern Oklahoma’s Stephens County.
“I am a private citizen and in no way shape or form do I speak for or on behalf of Velma-Alma public schools,” said McGuire. “The things I share on my personal social media accounts are just that, personal. I am thankful to live in a country where my freedom of speech is protected by the First Amendment.”
McGuire’s provocative video reflects the culture war in Oklahoma and elsewhere over gender identity, including gender-neutral bathrooms in schools.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, for example, recently ordered the state’s Health Department to stop issuing nonbinary birth certificates, an action that brought accusations of discrimination by the LBGTQ community.
The Duncan, Oklahoma, Banner supplied details for this story.
