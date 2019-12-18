WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has become only the third American president to be impeached.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday night formally charging President Trump under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.
The House first voted to charge the 45th president with abuse of the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House also approved a second charge that he then obstructed Congress in its investigation.
The articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an indictment, now go to the Senate for trial. It is expected that will happen in January.
The vote for the first charge was 230-197-1. The second charge vote was 229-198-1.
U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) released the following statement after voting against the impeachment of President Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives. Congressman Rogers denounced House Democrats for proceeding with articles of impeachment without citation of a crime.
"Speaker Pelosi has spent the last three years building to this day. Despite the flawed, partisan sham of a process – much of which took place behind closed doors – House Democrats still cannot present a shred of evidence to show President Trump committed an impeachable offense. There was no Quid Pro Quo, no high crime or misdemeanor- only a group of House members dead set on removing a duly elected President at any cost. I voted against the articles of impeachment because this is a shameful political charade that has divided our nation. We need to move on from this spectacle and do the job we were elected to do for the American people."
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump:
“Over the past several weeks, we have seen sham hearings, selected witnesses, and Democrats who have contorted the facts to fit a fictional narrative. It is shameful that from the first day of this duly elected presidency, these Democrats have been determined to impeach him. This has been unnecessary, distracting, and counterproductive. The Senate will not continue this partisan abuse of power and should at once put an end to the charade.”
Trump is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-led chamber.
