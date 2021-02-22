ASHLAND, Ky. (KT) – A portion of eastern Kentucky remains in the dark from back-to-back ice storms with Kentucky Power reporting 11,500 still waiting for power to be restored.
Crews are addressing service issues with more than 2,000 line employees, foresters and accessors to make sure every customer is covered, the company said on its website.
“In many cases, the damage was so extensive that portions of lines are being rebuilt. Paralyzing weather events that included two back-to-back ice storms followed by snow caused extensive damage to electrical facilities and more than 59,000 customers to lose power at the peak,” the website said.
A break in the weather with temperatures above freezing forecast for the rest of the week has helped although downed trees continue to create problems.
Boyd County and Lawrence County each have 4,000 customers still without power with the company saying both counties should be restored by Wednesday. Some have been without power since the first storm hit nearly two weeks ago.
“We realize how difficult it is to be without power and know there are customers who remain out since the first storm came through and we continue to make them a priority,” the company said. “In most of these original outage cases, the repair work is very difficult, time-consuming and only affecting a few customers on each outage.”
Kentucky Power said it has devoted strike teams made up of workers with specific skills to quickly retore simpler outages without waiting for additional assistance.
Carter County has 2,300 customers still without power, the company said, while Greenup County, Johnson County and Rowan County each have less than 300 without power.
“Keep in mind, each day thousands of customers will see power restored, meaning many more will receive power before the stated estimated date,” the website said.
