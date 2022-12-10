LONDON — What a way to cap off the week by collecting two big wins over the weekend for the South Laurel Lady Cardinals.
Chris Souder’s squad defeated Southwestern Pulaski on Friday, and followed with a 77-57 win over Pulaski County during Saturday’s Lisa Collins Classic.
South Laurel (3-2) was powered by Emily Cox’s 39-point scoring effort. Cox finished the game hitting 17-of-19 shot attempts from the free-throw line while scoring nine points in each the three quarters before tallying 12 points (which included hit two 3-pointers), in the fourth quarter.
“Another really good performance by our kids on such a special night,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “Pulaski came in undefeated and they are a very good defensive team and a very good shooting team as well. I was a little concerned after last night’s physical game with Southwestern.
“Emily wore No. 10 in Lisa Collins' honor and didn’t disappoint,” he added. “Our other kids are also starting to really figure things out. I’m just really proud how we are learning and willing to get better.”
Teammates Shelbie Mills added 11 points while Kenlea Murray scored eight points for South Laurel. Both Skeeter Mabe, and Maci Messer each scored six points apiece, Jaylen Smith followed with five points, while Aubrey Bundy added three points.
The Lady Cardinals were tied with the Lady Maroons at 14 apiece at the end of the first quarter before taking a 38-30 lead at halftime.
South Laurel’s lead grew to 56-43 at the end of the third quarter before Souder’s squad sealed the deal in the game’s final eight minutes.
The Lady Cardinals will be back in action at home Thursday in a key 13th Region battle against Knox Central. The game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
