WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has been acquitted of both articles of impeachment.
The U.S. Senate took the vote on the abuse of power charge just a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday. The vote was 52-48.
The U.S. Senate also voted on the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress, with the vote returning as 53-47.
President Trump became only the third American president to be impeached after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to formally charge President Trump under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.
On Dec. 18, 2019, the House first voted to charge the 45th president with abuse of the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House also approved a second charge that he then obstructed Congress in its investigation.
The articles of impeachment are the political equivalent of an indictment.
