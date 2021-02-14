PERU, Ind. – When the Peru Amateur Circus made the decision to call off all its performances last year due to COVID, circus officials knew it would be a painful blow to the nonprofit’s finances.
But John Kirk, who serves on the board of the Peru Circus City Festival, said no one knew how big of a blow it was until a couple months ago, when circus officials started crunching numbers.
“Without the revenue of ticket sales from last year, and the potential impact COVID will have this year, we find ourselves in a tough position,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “We are facing a very real possibility of having to close our doors permanently.”
But now, there’s hope that the show will go on, just as it has since the Peru Amateur Circus started in 1960.
In just 12 days, a Facebook fundraiser brought in more than $52,000 to bolster the organization’s finances. Donors sending in checks have boosted that number by about $7,000.
Kirk said they initially thought about setting a $35,000 goal, but decided on $50,000 just to see what happened. Now, he said, it’s hard to believe how quickly the community jumped on board to help them reach their goal.
“I was shocked,” he said. “It started coming in quick. After the first couple of days, we had $10,000. I think we were all pretty surprised. But when you look back on 60 years of kids coming through the program, we realized the circus has touched a lot of people.”
Today, circus performances feature 7- to 21-year-olds from Miami County who put on all the classic acts such as the high-wire, trapeze and juggling. The shows are part of the week-long celebration called the Circus City Festival, which culminates every year with the largest circus parade in the country.
But even though the fundraiser has reached its goal, Kirk said, more donations are needed.
He said ticket sales and promotions for the circus bring in on average $165,000 every year that go toward keeping the program going. Last year, all that revenue evaporated, forcing the nonprofit to operate on a shoestring budget from 2019’s revenue.
The annual operating budget sits at about $200,000, and the organization is currently reaching into its reserve funds to operate.
The big worry now is that COVID could cancel the circus again this year, or ticket sales would be severely limited due to social distancing restrictions. Kirk said if that happens, the program will face a dire financial decision.
“It all just depends on what happens with COVID,” he said. “If everything is a full-go in July, we should be able to get by again. But if not, and we’re limited in our ticket sales, it would deplete us.”
Circus Board Member Jenny Cole said the fundraiser has added some cushion to the group’s financial situation. She said without it, the circus would have had no choice but close down — a decision they’ve never had to face in its 60 year history.
“It’s not a maybe,” Cole said. “Without a this fundraiser, we would literally be shutting our doors.”
She said the plan now is to use the momentum created by the Facebook fundraiser to raise even more money to keep the organization financially solid for years to come.
Time is of the essence. Practices are starting up soon, and the circus will go full-steam ahead to prepare for this year’s performances, which are scheduled for July 14-24.
