Gov. Andy Beshear has published an online charitable giving guide that advises how to verify legitimate charities and avoid charity scams, which can increase during the Christmas season, and later as tax season ends.
“As we have faced the greatest challenge of our generation with COVID-19, we have seen so many compassionate Kentuckians step up to help others,” Beshear said. “Team Kentucky always answers the call when another person needs assistance, which could make us a target for charity scams. Those happen year-round but tend to peak around the Thanksgiving and Christmas giving season. The Charitable Giving Guide will help Kentuckians ensure their hard-earned dollars are used to help their neighbors and are not stolen by scammers.”
According to the Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book, there were 23,645 Kentuckians who reported fraud to the Federal Trade Commission in 2019, with reported losses totaling $10.5 million.
The Charitable Guide has this advice:
--Plan your giving in advance.
--Research the charity to which you plan to donate.
--Choose a charity that aligns with your values.
--Decide the appropriate donation level.
--Donate safely by credit card or check and keep records of contributions.
--Never wire money or use gift cards and avoid sending cash as well.
--Watch out for imposters and never give out personal or financial information like your social security or bank account number, or even your birthday.
--Be skeptical of unsolicited calls, emails and social media fundraising messages. Do not click on any links or open attachments.
--Be skeptical of social media ads and charities with similar-sounding names or concepts. Make sure the website or mailing address you are sending your donation to is the correct, legitimate charity.
More details are available by going online to the Charitable Giving Guide.
