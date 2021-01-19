Eleven retired nurses are getting ready to don scrubs again to report back for duty.
During orientation, you could see and hear the excitement from all of them, being together again and in the hospital setting one more time. Many of their careers started at Southeastern Kentucky Baptist hospital, which was the first hospital and spanned through the years which resulted in them retiring from Baptist Health Corbin.
When asked why they wanted to come back, they all answered unanimously, they missed working with patients and wanted to help the hospital and the community by working at the COVID Vaccination Center.
Sherrie Mays, VP of Nursing, stated, “I was honored to work with many of these nurses before and am honored to do so again. We are so blessed with the collective experience from this group of nurses willing to come back and help with our fight against COVID.”
