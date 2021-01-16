A celebration to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held on Monday in London for the 14th straight year, although with some changes to keep participants safe during the pandemic.
The MLK celebration will feature a drive-thru pancake breakfast, a march down Main Street and a virtual reading of King’s “I have a dream” speech.
“I was hesitant to do it but so many people in the community kept calling wanting us to continue with the celebration,” said Wayne Riley, director of the Laurel County African American Heritage Center. “So we decided to do it the safest way possible.”
The drive-thru pancake breakfast will start at 7:30 a.m. Monday at the Heritage Commercial Kitchen behind Bimbo Bakery on Mill Street.
At 4 p.m., participants will gather at the Laurel County Courthouse for a march down Main Street to the London Community Center.
Masks will be available at the courthouse for anyone who doesn’t have one, Riley said.
“After we march down to the community center, we will disperse to give everyone a chance to get back home and join the Zoom call at 6,” he said.
The virtual gathering will allow Kentuckians to honor Dr. King through a keynote speech and a live virtual reading of his most-famous speech.
The community center will remain open for people who may not have good internet access at home to join the Zoom call, Riley said.
Anyone can join the call by registering at:
