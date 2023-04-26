The rain from Friday night moved out and cyclists set off on a cool but clear route from the London Farmers Market early Saturday morning for the 15th annual Redbud Ride.
Julie Rea, CEO of London Downtown, co-sponsor of the event, said approximately 541 cyclists set off along the four routes of the ride.
That number was down from previous years, which have been affected by cold temperatures, rain and even snow during the 2022 event.
Others, however, loved the cooler temperatures as well as the scenic ride along some of the county’s rural areas.
Andrew Horseman was a first-time participant, hailing from London, Ohio.
“It’s just outside Columbus,” he said.
Horseman was the first cyclist to arrive at the Livingston rest stop, which was manned by members of the London Rotary Club.
Volunteers from various organizations operated rest stops along the routes to offer cyclists a snack, drinks and brief conversations before heading out again. A pancake breakfast was offered to cyclists before setting out for their various routes.
Cindy Register was another first-time Redbud Ride participant and the first female cyclist to reach the Livingston rest stop. Register hails from Cincinnati.
“I’m loving it!” she said when asked about her experience. “I really love the route with the (Rockcastle) river beside the road. It’s beautiful!”
Others participating in the ride were affiliated with the Orville Cycling Club out of Akron, Ohio — taking the Century Ride routes, although they attended as individual riders rather than with a group from the club. Those riders said the cool temperatures made for better cycling.
Others, however, found the steep incline along U.S. 25 just over the Rockcastle County line somewhat challenging, pedaling slowly up the winding curvy roadway towards the Livingston rest stop. Some still found time and energy to wave for the cameras as they continued their journey toward their goals.
Sales for the commemorative 15th Redbud Ride T-shirt also went well. This year’s design featured ruby colored leaves rather than the usual pink buds signifying the redbud tree blooms. Ruby is the symbol used to mark the 15th anniversary of particular events.
Overall, cyclists and organizers were well pleased with this year’s turnout, including the groups who sponsored rest stops for the riders. Many cyclists commented on the Redbud Ride’s Facebook page of the welcoming environment they received during their visit, as well as the scenic areas of the four different routes.
The Redbud Ride is the first of the Kentucky Century Rides that send cyclists through 100 miles of marked routes. Other routes are 24, 34 and 72 miles.
