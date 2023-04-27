The band that Rolling Stone Magazine called the “Best Eagles Tribute band on the planet” will be in concert this Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Corbin Middle School, 50 Ed McNeel Drive off of Master Street in Corbin.
7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience admission is $10 at the door, which opens at 6:30 p.m. Subscribers of the Fine Arts Association will check in for complimentary admission at the venue. Traditional printed tickets were not issued due to time constraints.
7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience is a stunningly accurate tribute to the music of the Eagles. Using no backing tracks or harmonizers, 7 Bridges faithfully re-creates the experience of an Eagles concert from the band’s most prolific period.
Every show features one brilliant hit single after another with some mighty Joe Walsh solo surprises sprinkled into the mix. 7 Bridges offers the perfect blend of songs to capture all levels of Eagles devotees.
7 Bridges is a tour de force of talent, combining incredible musicianship, vocal precision and a stage presence that has garnered them nationwide acclaim. The band features Bryan Graves as Glenn Frey, Keith Thoma as Don Henley, James Richardson as Randy Meisner/Timothy B. Schmit, Richie Scholl as the eccentric and unpredictable Joe Walsh, Brian Franklin as guitar wizard Don Felder, and Vernon Roop as Joe Vitale, the often unsung hero of many Eagles studio albums and live performances.
You can preview 7 Bridges performances and learn more about the band on their website, www7bridgesband.com.
The Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky presents the 7 Bridges concert, continuing over 50 years of live performances in the region. The 2023-2024 season will have additional dates added to the schedule for fall and next spring. Fine Arts events can be followed on Facebook at Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky, Inc. and their website: www.fineartsseky.org. Representatives are available to answer your questions: Whitley Co., Frances Ball, 606-524-3091; Knox Co., Milton Dunaway, 606-627-7555; and Laurel Co., Glenna Bryant, 606-304-7508.
