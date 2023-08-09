The 88th Laurel County Homecoming kicks off this Friday and Saturday and is chock-full of family-friendly activities — some of which will be held at Town Center Park on Saturday.
The Laurel County Homecoming began when cars were few and many attendees loaded up their families in horse-drawn wagons and made their way back home by the moonlight. The event was held on the weekend of the full moon of August each year and launched with a Sunday gospel singing event. The Homecoming theme is “The Light That Leads You Home” in honor of the origin of the event.
On Friday, the Moonlight Market and food trucks open at Levi Jackson Park for shoppers of all interests. Hours are 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and offer an opportunity to eat and drink while the musical entertainment begins. The Chris Shouse Band takes the amphitheater stage at 6 p.m. Shouse has performed at the Heritage Music Series as well as with the band, Wolfpen Branch at local events. He has also played with the Louisville-based 23 Three String Band.
At 8 p.m., Aubrey Rey and band take the stage. Rey has appeared on “American Idol” in 2018, auditioning in Pittsburgh. She advanced to New York City and performed before judges Luke Bryan, Katie Perry and Lionel Richie, receiving her Golden Ticket to Hollywood and advancing to the Group Round. Even though Aubrey’s auditions did not make TV she was the face of American Idol throughout the competition and was seen on many commercials for the duration of the season.
Rey also had success in 2017 with “The Voice,” making it to the executive call-backs and to the Top 100 for Season 13.
Saturday offers a wide variety of events, including some changes for the parade route this year. The parade will circle Town Center Square in downtown London at 11 a.m.
Creative at the Square begins at 10 a.m. and continues to 1 p.m. The Shoebox Parade for children under 12 will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Spotlight on Youth taking the Town Center stage at noon.
Levi Jackson Park will also be buzzing with activities throughout the day and concluding with the Miss and Teen Laurel County Homecoming Pageant on Saturday night.
The Moonlight Market and Food Trucks will open at 10 a.m., with a Putt-Putt Scramble at the mini golf course near the campground area.
The Doxie Derby starts at 12 noon at Shelter #2 and is described as the “fastest and funniest 40 seconds of racing” as the Daschunds take a run for the title. Registration is $10 and begins at 11:30 a.m. Prizes will be given to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.
Dogs and cats from the Laurel County Animal Shelter and Knox-Whitley Humane Society will be featured at Shelter #2 at 11 a.m. Come meet your new best friend and learn about volunteer opportunities.
Yappy Hour offers treats for pets including free Pup Cup Lattes from 12 noon until 5 p.m.
The popularity of Corn Hole continues with a tournament at 1 p.m. For those wishing to see Laurel County’s up-and-coming beauties, the Laurel County Homecoming Miss and Master pageant kicks off at 1 p.m. on the amphitheater stage.
In keeping with the Homecoming theme, the Play Truck will offer “Magical Moon” play areas with sensory materials and creative activities from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The Pet Parade begins at 2:30 p.m. and features costumed pets strutting their stuff at the amphitheater stage. Registration is required, but no entry fees. Prizes will be given for Cutest Pet, Best Dressed Pet, Best Trick, Owner/Pet Lookalike and Most Unique Pet (no dog/cat category).
The Power Wheels Race at 4:30 p.m. brings out the daring youngsters wishing to become tomorrow’s NASCAR stars! The race will be held by Shelter #2, with registration fee of $10, starting at 4 p.m. Winner receives trophy and $50, runner-up gets trophy and $25. Original battery only — no altered or amped up batteries are allowed.
The amphitheater stage becomes the focus once again with Spotlight on Youth beginning at 5:30 p.m. That is followed by Stars Under the Stars at 6:45 p.m.
The 2023 Laurel County Homecoming Honorees will take the stage for introductions at 7:45 p.m., just before the annual Miss and Teen Laurel County Homecoming Pageant begins at 8 p.m. The theme for this year’s pageant is “Light Up the World With Kindness” and features four contestants vying for the Teen title and three young women hoping to wear the crown for Miss Laurel County Homecoming.
Emcee for this year’s Pageant is Laurel native, Amber Jones Kennoy, who held the titles of Teen and Miss Laurel County Homecoming. She now lives in Nicholasville and works in Lexington at WKYT/Channel 27 News as a Sr. Multi Media Marketing Consultant and On-Air Host. She hosts some of the sponsored segments in Everyday Kentucky as well as Central KY’s only lifestyle show focused on home & garden called Bluegrass Home & Garden TV which airs on WKYT and CW Lexington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.