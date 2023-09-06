September 11, 2001, was one of the worst days in American history. But September 12 was one of the greatest, when Americans joined together in a wave of patriotism to counter the heinous act.
That’s the feeling and sentiment that Michael Peters has tried to create year after year with a 9/11 Patriot Day tribute.
This year’s event, which Peters said will be his last organizing due to health issues, is slated for Sunday, September 10, at the Laurel County Fairgrounds from 12 noon until 3 p.m.
Laurel County Fairgrounds is located at 1855 State Hwy 229. The event will include first responders from all across Kentucky and Tennessee as well as members of the military and various Jeep groups.
Peters added that there will be a raffle, ceremony and light show.
Sponsors include Jill Osbourne Edwards Attorney at Law, McKee Lodge Masons 144, House’s Auto Sales LLC, Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield, Rite Way Auto Glass, PHi Air Medical, Borden, Pittsburg Marine, Ky Outdoorsman, Papa Johns of London, Dr. Vincent DePalma St Joseph, Minuteman Press, Walmart of London, Regency Cinema 7, Pizza Station, Cracker Barrel of Corbin, London City Police, London-Laurel County Rescue Squad, Kentucky State Police, Laurel Co Sheriff’s Office and Benqueils Fine Jewelry.
