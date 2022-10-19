If you were familiar with Laurel County, particularly the Fariston community, or with Laurel County politics, it is inevitable that you knew Billie Chaney.
The long-time Fariston resident passed away Saturday after a recent illness at the youthful age of 90.
Chaney lived a long and active life. She was involved in a multitude of organizations, particularly the Laurel County Republicans. She was a member of the Red Hatters Club, The Republican Women’s Club, Friends of Levi Jackson group, Habitat for Humanity, Women’s Club of London, Friends of Sue Bennett and Cumberland Valley Ballroom Dance Club. She was the founding member of the Laurel County Republican Club and was a past president.
Chaney was a dedicated mother, organizing events through the PTA program when her daughters were in school, and helping paint the interior of the old Lily High School. She was also active in her church, First Christian Church of London where she taught Sunday School and Wednesday night Bible classes and at Faith Christian Camp.
Her many contributions to the community were recognized numerous times, being honored by the Laurel County Republican Women’s Club as well as being named one of London’s Living Treasures.
Chaney was married to the late Glenn Chaney, who founded and operated Chaney Lumber for many years. The business still remains family owned, now overseen by Chaney’s sons-in-laws. Chaney said she was not involved in politics at an early age, but that the couple’s honeymoon was cut short because Glenn said he had to come home to vote. That spurred her interest in politics, where she became an icon in the local Republican party.
She was also known for her keen sense of style, donning a variety of hats to compliment her outfits, as well as her love for decorating. She was known for her outspoken manner and leadership qualities as well as her giving heart to help others.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield said he was saddened to learn of Chaney’s passing and paid tribute to her.
“Billie Chaney was an integral member of our community. She was involved in so many community organizations, where she enjoyed donating her time and support,” Westerfield said. “She loved helping people, especially the less fortunate. Billie left a lasting impression with everyone she met, and I am proud to have called her my friend.”
Donna Gail House also commented on Chaney’s legacy.
“Billie Chaney loved London and Laurel County. She designed a flag for Laurel County that flew over her house along with the Stars and Stripes until the day she died. She was a wonderful encouraging political mentor to me,” she said.
Former Laurel County PVA Joyce Parker also paid tribute to Chaney and her influence in the community.
“She was an amazing lady and a fierce supporter of the GOP,” Parker said. “She cared deeply and worked hard for what she believed in. She will be sorely missed.
Chaney’s funeral was held on Tuesday, but the family asked that any memorials be made in Billie Chaney’s honor to the First Christian Church, 303 North Main Street, London, KY 40741 or to Faith Christian Camp, 808 Camp Road, Annville, KY 40402.
