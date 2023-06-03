If you visited Clay County in eastern Kentucky and spent some time with its more than 20,000 residents, you’d find that it is a community of deeply resilient people with a heart for helping one another. They are the kind of people who would give the shirt off their back on any given day to someone who needs it. The reality of Clay County belies the description of a 2014 New York Times article that names Clay County as one of hardest places to live in the United States.
At AdventHealth Manchester, the only hospital serving Clay County and surrounding communities within a 30-mile radius, you see this play out each day. You also get a glimpse of how mission focused they are.
“We’re not a mission hospital,” said Sissel Jacob, president and CEO for AdventHealth Manchester, reframing the idea that their community is a passive recipient of other people’s assistance and goodwill. “We’re a hospital on mission. Great things are happening here, and we are proud to serve our community.”
This strong and determined sense of mission has deeply permeated the hospital culture and provided a unique opportunity for its team members to live out the mission of “Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ” in different ways. Beyond providing patient care, they extend love to their community to help them thrive.
In the summer of 2022, in the aftermath of devastating floods, AdventHealth Manchester team members who suffered damage or displacement rallied together to provide food and clean water to others in the community who were also affected. During the same year, they organized many activities and extended opportunities to help the community through career expos, free fitness programs, student scholarships, home safety repairs, and paint nights to raise breast cancer awareness. In partnership with the local Seventh-day Adventist church, they also organized food distribution to vulnerable families. The team also provides free holiday meals to the community through an annual Christmas meal drive.
AdventHealth Manchester is the heartbeat of the community and is where residents go to for help and support, not only medically but in other ways too. It has become a hub of organizing mission work for groups all around the United States. In fact, over the last decade, AdventHealth Manchester has grown from organizing one mission opportunity a year to 60 in a year.
In everything they do, they live by the words of Jesus: “Love one another. As I have loved you...,” John 13:34 NIV.
