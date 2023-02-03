Have you ever wondered about the little white block building at the corner of Short and North Mill Street?
The sign outside identifies it as the Laurel County African American Heritage Center. But the sign is just a brush of the information contained within the walls of this building.
A wealth of history of the African American heritage is displayed throughout the building — from the days of slavery to the rise of the black population to demand equal treatment as American citizens, their triumphs and tribulations, their grit and glory.
With February being recognized as Black History Month, board members of the LCAAHC are offering opportunity to share the history of the African American population through activities at the center each Saturday during February.
Marjorie Van Diver is one of board members who have planned to offer the educational and informational displays.
“The board met and we wanted to let people come and see all the displays and history of the African American people,” Van Diver said. “There is information about Martin Luther King Jr. and Obama and other black people who have made contributions.”
The Saturday Open House will be from noon until 4 p.m. on Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Light refreshments will be served.
The Laurel County African American Heritage Center is located on Short Street, behind the Copper Penny/Paper Dolls complex from Main Street and on the corner of Mill Street near Larkey HVAC.
