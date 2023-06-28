Sometimes life gets in the way of pursuing a dream. But then again, sometimes life — and special effort — creates a way to pursue a dream many years later.
That’s what many graduates of the Laurel County Adult Education program attribute to their completion of their General Education Diploma (GED).
Nearly two dozen graduates gathered with family and friends on Thursday night to mark their achievement as the yearly Adult Education commencement exercises took place.
Tina Cook, director of the Laurel Center, said the program has made great success this year.
“This year Laurel County has a total of 70 graduates comprised of our Corbin site, our Laurel County Correctional classroom and our Main Office,” Cook said. “The graduates in the program are from January 1 through today since we had a winter ceremony to honor the previous graduates.”
Cook added that the Laurel County Adult Education program was ranked second in the state for its number of graduates — marking the dedication of both students and staff in completion of the program.
Also receiving diploma certificates were six graduates from the Clay County program and one from Whitley County Adult Ed.
In a special presentation, Cook welcomed Barbara St. Louis to present the William and Barbara St. Louis Scholarship. St. Louis traveled from South Carolina for the presentation as a token of encouragement for non-traditional students. St. Louis didn’t begin college to pursue her LPN until she was 50 years old. Now nearing age 80, the retired nurse wanted to show her support for achieving educational goals, regardless of age. Betty Smith was presented with that scholarship.
In honor of St. Louis’ presence, her daughter Sharee also designated money for scholarships. Those $100 scholarships were awarded as Student of the Year to a Laurel County and Corbin graduate. The recipient for Laurel County was Natasha Rutherford while Otis Smith Jr. received the award for the Corbin Center.
Rutherford was also the student speaker for the program and said public speaking was not her forte. She did encourage her fellow graduates to “step outside your comfort zone,” as she had done with her address, by continuing to pursue higher education. Rutherford, like many others, didn’t finish high school and waited until her adult years to pursue her GED.
Scholarship recipients included:
• Ethan Hensley — $500 Kathy Claiborne scholarship
• Betty Smith — $300 William and Barbara St. Louis Scholarship
• Sabrina Lawrence — $500 Susan Fawbush scholarship, which honors an outgoing board member
• Natasha Rutherford — $600 Tish Hillard scholarship.
