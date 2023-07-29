Randy Craft, Community Outreach Coordinator of AdventHealth Manchester (AHM), presented four Clay County High School (CCHS) students with Live Life scholarships and six CCHS students with Bert T. Combs Scholarships on May 23, 2023.
The Live Life Scholarship Fund was created to help jumpstart college education for senior students who wish to pursue their dream of entering the healthcare field. This scholarship awards recipients with $1,000 to go towards their education.
Each year, the Bert T. Combs Memorial Scholarship Committee awards a $1,000 scholarship to a student who will graduate from one of Clay County’s public or private schools. This scholarship was named in honor of former Kentucky governor and Clay County native Bert T. Combs.
To apply, students were asked to submit an essay for both scholarships with specific criteria. An unbiased committee made the selections blind to ensure fairness.
“We at AHM are pleased to recognize and award students who have worked hard for their scholastic achievements,” said Sissel Jacob, CEO of AHM.
Congratulations to Jada Reid, Shelby Jarvis, Jaylen Combs, Haley Jones, and Emma Tuttle for receiving our Live Life Scholarship.
Congratulations to Haley Jones, Emma Tuttle, Jaylen Combs, and Jada Reid for receiving the Bert T. Combs Scholarship.
We look forward to rewarding deserving students again next year with funds to help them during their college careers, and we hope to see these students come back to serve their communities and carry out the hospital’s mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ.
