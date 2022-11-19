AdventHealth celebrated the kickoff of the implementation of their new electronic health record (EHR) system—EPIC—with team members on November 8.
To kick off the EPIC journey, the hospital threw a fun celebration themed “Follow the Yellow Brick Road to EPIC.” Team members were treated to free lunch, a photo booth, and a chance to grab photos with our Administration team, who dressed as the Wizard of Oz characters.
With the implementation of EPIC, health records will be easily accessible, regardless of the care setting in which a patient interacts with the health system, fostering a more seamless experience and greater proficiency at the point of care. EPIC’s Community Connect program will also allow AdventHealth to extend its EHR system to affiliated providers as part of the integrated platform. The systems is scheduled to go live on March 5, 2023.
By moving to the EPIC system, consumers and caregivers will have the benefit of seamless integration and ease of use, including all hospitals, ambulatory sites, stand-alone emergency departments, physician offices, home health, and hospice. EPIC will deliver a single consumer experience for patients, including a one-stop information source for their billing information. Providers will enjoy user-friendly access to comprehensive patient information — anywhere across the health system, not just within a region, state, or time zone.
For the first time, AdventHealth will have the opportunity to extend patient information to other health systems’ providers and facilities. Data will be connected, giving the patients and their providers what they need, when they need it.
