AdventHealth Manchester Foundation (AHMF), along with community partners, hosted a golf scramble on October 14, at our local Big Hickory Golf Course. Golfers enjoyed a delicious lunch donated by the restaurant, Sauced, and snacks, which were donated by Wal-Mart and CMR.
The monies from the scramble will go toward renovating dated hospital rooms that are in need of upgrades. The renovations will include new equipment, bathroom remodeling, and new furniture to create a more welcoming and healing environment for our patients.
We want to thank our presenting sponsor, Community Connections, along with our other sponsors, First National Bank, Clay County Fiscal Court, Congleton-Hacker Co., Hoefer Welker, Manchester Tourism, Paul Blackstone.
We would also like to thank our silver sponsors, Air Evac, ASAP, Besco, City of Manchester, LA Medical, Manchester Lumber, McVeigh & Mangum Engineering, Premier Medical, PRTC, Sissel Jacob, Sweet Dreams, VOA MidStates, Wal-Mart, WTBK, Image Solutions, Phillips Diversified, Urban Recycling, Jackson Energy, TheraCare Inc., Tim Truett, and Superior Outdoors Media LLC.
We are thrilled to announce that this event raised $90,900!
The support of our community is overwhelming, and we appreciate everyone who had a part in making this golf scramble a great success.
For more information about events or how to donate to our AHMF visit www.AdventHealthManchester.com/Give or call Heather Maggard at 606-598-1070 or email Heather.Maggard@adventhealth.com.
