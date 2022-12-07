AdventHealth Manchester’s Clinical Mission Integration (CMI) team hosted the 4th annual Stories from the Heart event on October 25, 2022, at the EKU Manchester campus. This event is part of the Finding Meaning in Medicine initiative and is designed as a time of fun and fellowship for our providers to connect, recharge, and reflect together.
Providers gathered to fellowship and enjoyed delicious food prepared by AdventHealth own Chef Terry. During this event, providers came together to share stories, find support, focus on fellowship, and cultivate meaningful connections that extend beyond the group and into our practices. The event promoted support, understanding and insight, and a shared connection to their medical calling.
AdventHealth Manchester’s Vice President, James Couch, shared a welcome message and prayed a blessing over the food and fellowship of the evening. Donna Sandlin, APRN, Emergency Department Manager, then shared her story and her “why” behind her decision to practice emergency medicine. Stephanie Hutchinson, MD, Women’s Care, told of her journey into the medical field and the passion she has for her patients. Patient testimonials were shared through video, highlighting the great work our providers do every day. Chief Medical Officer Anita Cornett, MD, closed the night out with thanks and prayer over our providers and the difference they are making every day.
AdventHealth has been focused on provider well-being through the identification and treatment of burnout since the early 2000s. Under the leadership of Ted Hamilton, MD, its senior vice president of mission and ministry and chief mission integration officer, the organization approaches physician well-being in the same way it cares for patients. True to its culture of whole-person health, Adventist Health System provides support services and resources for physicians that care for mind, body, and spirit.
“Everything we have done to enhance the well-being of physicians reflects our desire to foster wholeness as an extension of our mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ,” shared Hamilton. “Through the work we have done in our system, as well as what we are doing alongside other organizations with the Coalition, we believe lasting impacts can be made that ultimately enhance the overall health and wellness of individuals, families and communities.”
