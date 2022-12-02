AdventHealth Manchester’s Community Outreach and Marketing team hosted a Ladies Night Out Paint and Pamper Party on October 20, at our local EKU Manchester campus. Ladies enjoyed finger foods from Eagles Landing, neck massages and hand wax treatments from our physical therapy departments, and health screenings, including blood pressure, glucose, BMI, and cholesterol.
The painting class was instructed by Debbie Hacker, Retired Teacher. She instructed to the class on how to paint a breast cancer awareness piece, so that participants could honor someone affected by cancer. The ladies learned about health screenings appropriate for their age, heard testimonies from breast cancer survivors, Donna Cochran and Barbara Lipps, and received information about AdventHealth’s comprehensive imaging services.
Breast Cancer survivors, Donna and Barb, told their stories of the trial, triumphs, and the importance of screenings. These ladies did a wonderful job, and we are so grateful they shared their stories with us.
Thank you to the over 35 participants and everyone who made this event possible and a great success!
Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women. About 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives. The good news is that most women can survive breast cancer if it’s found and treated early. A mammogram – the screening test for breast cancer – can help find breast cancer early when it’s easier to treat. AdventHealth is committed to providing state-of-the-art preventative screenings for our patients to help you stay on top of your health and live your best life. To schedule a mammogram or to see if you are eligible for our $25 mammograms, visit ManchesterMammo.com.
