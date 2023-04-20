AdventHealth Manchester is partnering with Volunteers of America and other vendors to host the Health Fair for Child Abuse Awareness on Thursday, April 27. The health fair will be at Eastern Kentucky University’s Manchester Campus at 50 University Dr., Manchester, KY 40962, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is their second annual Health Fair for Child Abuse Awareness. The health fair will be free and open to the public and will offer free health screenings, giveaways, door prizes, and information for every family member’s health.
“We are excited to offer various community events, like the health fair, to the residents of Clay County,” said Crystal Day, Director of Marketing at AdventHealth Manchester. “In today’s world, knowledge is power, and with the information offered at events like this, we learn how to live healthier lives and care for ourselves.”
At the fair, participants will learn about heart health, women’s health, diabetes control and prevention, smoking cessation, stress management, maintaining a healthy weight, exercise and fitness, and much more.
April, being Child Abuse Awareness Month, is an opportunity to bring attention to the need for prevention, intervention, and treatment of child abuse victims and honor survivors of abuse. We want to raise awareness of the problem and promote positive, healthy relationships between parents and children.
For information on our upcoming community events, call 606-598-1095 or visit www.adventhealthmanchester.com
