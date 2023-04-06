We are excited to announce that the AdventHealth Primary Care Clinic now offers specialized osteoporosis services to prevent and manage bone health. Our experienced team is dedicated to providing high-quality care to our patients.
Our osteoporosis services include bone density testing, nutritional counseling, medication management, and educational materials. These services are designed to help prevent and manage osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones and makes them fragile and more likely to break.
By offering these specialized services, we hope to improve the quality of life for our patients and ensure they receive the best possible care in their own community. We are committed to supporting our patients’ health and well-being, and we invite everyone to learn more about our osteoporosis services by visiting ManchesterOrthopedics.com.
If you or a loved one is struggling with bone health issues, please do not hesitate to contact us to schedule an appointment at 606-598-4529. We look forward to serving you and helping you achieve optimal bone health.
