The rural farms and landscapes that once marked Laurel County may be giving way to subdivisions and businesses, but the true measure of the agricultural community can be seen again this week.
The Laurel County Ag Fair is taking place at the Fairgrounds property off KY 229, having kicked off on Tuesday and continuing through Friday, July 14.
The Ag Fair began with a 4-H/FFA poultry and rabbit show Tuesday morning, followed by the market hog show that evening.
Wednesday offers the 4-H/FFA Skill-A-Thon and Judging contest. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the show beginning at 9 a.m.
Thursday is “Goat Day” and offers a Dairy Goat show, followed by a Sheep and Goat show. The District Lamb and Goat Show will begin at 11 a.m.
Friday winds down the show of youth-raised animals with the Market Breeding/Feeder Calf Beef Show. Registration begins at 2 p.m., with the show at 5 p.m. Dinner will be held at 7 p.m., and is sponsored by the Laurel County Cattlemen’s Association.
Two special awards — the Cornett Award and Paul Claiborne Exhibit Awards — will be presented following the dinner.
