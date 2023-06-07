Alzheimer’s disease affects thousands of people each year.
To help raise money for the annual walk, set for September 30, the local Alzheimer’s Association is bringing awareness with several events.
On Thursday, London Mayor Randall Weddle is signing a proclamation recognizing June as Alzheimer’s Awareness and Brain Awareness Month. That evening, the Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s group will host a kickoff event at the London Community Center, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Teams are already signing up to participate in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The group has also designated June as “Paint the Town Purple” as another awareness event that incorporates the Association’s signature color into local businesses.
Fundraising/awareness ideas include customer donations to vote for your display, hosting “Casual for a Cause” day that could include wearing jeans on a workday, hosting a Facebook fundraiser, bake sales, putting up Walk posters in your business, paint your business windows purple, placing Walk signs outside your home or business, and decorating your business in purple.
Two awards will be given for a banking/credit union challenge for Most Money Raised and Most Creative.
Currently, there are 75,000 Kentuckians living with Alzheimer’s disease and 157,000 unpaid caregivers. For more information about how you can help, visit The Alzheimer’s Association — Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter webpage or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/southeastkywtea.
