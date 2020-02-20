The Laurel County Animal Shelter is at Ky. 192 and Ky. 229 on Chris Hamlin Lane. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes spaying or neutering. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Call 864-6319 to inquire about these and other animals.
Hazel Johnson, age 64, of London, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her residence. She was the mother of Jason Johnson and wife Becky of London; the sister of Helen Calebs and husband Glenn, and Herbert King both of London, and Lois King of East Bernstadt. She was also bl…
