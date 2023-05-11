Middle school students from a 10-county region competed Thursday to qualify for the first-ever National Civics Bee.
The competition has been organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as an opportunity to boost interest in civics, the study of the rights and duties of citizenship. The event comes as student scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) for civics declined for the first time in 2022. According to the report, only 22% of eighth graders scored proficient or better.
The London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce hosted Thursday’s regional competition at the London Community Center with Daniel Carmack emceeing the event.
{span}Local chamber Executive Director Deanna Hermann{/span}{span} and her team worked with Kentucky Chamber representative Amy Cloud and partners in our community including Hotwire Productions to put on the event.{/span}
To enter, competitors had to write a 500-word essay. Those invited to advance to the regional bee then competed in two multiple-choice rounds before the top five students moved on to a final round, where they summarized their essays and answered questions from a panel of judges including attorney Doug Benge, London City Council member Holly Little and London Downtown CEO Julie Rea.
The finalists were Emma Adams, Billy Brown, Caleb Hammons, Jade Smith and Danica White. Smith ultimately took home the first place prize ($500) followed by Adams in second ($250) and Hammons in third ($125).
All participants were awarded Amazon Fire Tablets courtesy of Laurel County’s Kentucky Farm Bureau.
Smith now advances to the State Civics Bee set for August in Louisville.
