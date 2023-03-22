Millstone Community Theatre will hold auditions for "A Midsummer Night's Dream," on Monday, March 27, from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Laurel County Courthouse Annex. The play, sponsored in part by the London Tourist Commission, will be directed by David Sweet and performed at Levi Jackson State Park Amphitheater on June 23 and 24.
Shakespeare’s most popular comedy of adventure, marriage, and forest creatures is reduced to a brisk one act adaptation by Jon Jory. This adaptation, mixing contemporary and classical language, emphasizes story rather than poetry.
There are roles for adults, teens, and children. You may preview the script for free at yourstagepartners.com. For more information, please email David Sweet at wookiedave@msn.com.
